According to several confirmed news reports, a Compton, California native has been arrested for the ambush shootings of two L.A. Sheriff’s deputies early last month.

36-year-old Deonte Lee Murray was arrested after authorities traced the weapon he used to ambush the two sheriffs to an armed robbery that occurred two weeks ago.

L.A. County Sheriff’s Homicide Capt. Kurt Wegener said that Murray’s motive was nothing else “other than the fact that he obviously hates policemen and he wants them dead.”

Murray has been charged with attempted murder and is being held on a $6.15 million bond.