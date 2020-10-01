Trump Claims That He Doesn’t Know Who The Proud Boys Are

It shouldn’t be surprising the things that Donald Trump says. On Tuesday night during the presidential debates, he failed to publicly denounce white supremacist groups, even shouting out the group “Proud Boys” telling them to “stand back and stand by.”

When asked why he did not condemn white supremacist groups, specifically The Proud Boys, who were thrilled at their Trump co-sign, he said: “I don’t know who the Proud Boys are. I mean, you’ll have to give me a definition, because I really don’t know who they are.”

He added that “I can only say they have to stand down, let law enforcement do their work.” Trump then directed his attention to left-wing groups saying “the problem is on the left.”

Here's Trump lying and saying "I don't know who the Proud Boys are." He doesn't denounce them. pic.twitter.com/B8QDfH17zI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 30, 2020









