In an exclusive interview with DJ Scream and Big Banks’ Big Facts podcast, ATL-based rapper 21 Savage spoke about his upcoming album Savage Mode 2, financial literacy, immigration, police brutality, and more.

Throughout the interview, 21 drops some key nuggets of wisdom from his own financial journey, including how to invest, his philosophies around investing, real estate, tech start-ups, and more. They went on to discuss his back-to-school initiative in partnership with Mayor Bottoms ATL Strong, providing laptops and WiFi for underserved children in Zone 6 Atlanta where he grew up, which is especially critical with learning from home practices in place due to Covid-19 and many families unable to afford these new out of pocket costs.

In the 43rd episode of BF, he went on to discuss how his childhood was impacted by being an illegal immigrant, the difficulties he still faces in his ongoing case despite having wealth, and how being in custody made him grateful and more appreciative of the life he has.

