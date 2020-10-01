Willow Smith is ‘Proud’ of Mother Jada Pinkett Smith for Speaking on Affair With August Alsina

Willow Smith says she’s “proud” of her parents, Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith, for showing her “real love” when they were honest about Jada’s affair with August Alsina on Red Table Talk.

She said, “I want to put it on the table. I’m so proud of you. To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, ‘Okay, that’s the real deal,’” Willow explained on Monday’s “Red Table Talk.” “That’s real love.”

The 19-year-old continued, “When you can be like, ‘I’m with you, I’m going to stand by you and I’m going to hold your hand, because I love you.’ That’s really important.”

The actress brought herself to the Red Table for “the total breakdown of any mask” she was wearing and to come clean about her entanglement with August.

During the explosive episode, Jada and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star revealed they were secretly separated at the time.

“We did everything we could to get away from each other, only to realize that’s not possible,” Jada said.

It’s dope that Willow Smith can find some positivity out of such a messy situation.