Fans have long wanted Bryson Tiller to return. After dropping a classic album in Trapsoul in 2015, Tiller releases True to Self to mixed reviews in 2017. Now on the five-year mark of the first release, Tiller has released the appropriately titled Anniversary.



The new album is a compact ten songs, that only bring in one feature in a heavyweight in Drake, making a dream pairing of the two for many fans.

Big thanks to the homie @Drake for coming thru for the Anniversary album. one of the first people to believe in what i was doing! i’ll never forget this day fam. OVO always forever. pic.twitter.com/tsW4m97aL9 — tiller (@brysontiller) October 2, 2020

You can press play on the new album below.