Drake and SZA were an item back in the day. Champagne Papi disclosed this pertinent information on his latest track with 21 Savage & Metro Boomin, “Mr. Right Now.” On the song he states,

Yeah, said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait

‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08

If you cool with it, baby, she can still play

While I jump inside that box and have a field day

Although this may come as a surprise to many, Drake hinted of his previous relationship with SZA back in 2018 on “Diplomatic Immunity,” by name dropping the Jersey singer’s first name, Solana. The song was a 2-pack release along with “God’s Plan” entitled Scary Hours EP. He speaks to his come up days as an artist, before his Hidden Hills residence.

I just pulled up on Solána show, the girl’s a natural

I knew her way back when Hollywood was international

Yeah, the furthest I’ve been, that’s word to my ends

Word to the flags that belong in the hood of my Benz

SZA has yet to confirm nor deny those claims. It was reported by The Neighborhood Talk that the TDE artist unfollowed Drake shortly after the song’s release.

The Certified Lover Boy continues to live up to the title of his next album. Last month SZA, released her latest single, “Hit Different” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Drake took to his Instagram story to show his appreciation of the song’s music video based on his screenshot and his caption.

“Solana is the chef’s kiss,” stated the 6 God.

As fans await the arrival of Certified Lover Boy, they can sit back and enjoy two new Drake features. He makes the only appearance on Bryson Tiller’s latest project, Anniversary as well.