The pumpkin craze is not going away. If you want to indulge into this superfood and have a healthy and sweet treat, add some pumpkin to your smoothie rotation. The health benefits of pumpkin includes as vitamin A, fiber, protein, and calcium. It tastes good and it is great for your health. Here are some recipes that will keep you taste buds satisfied.

Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

1 cup non-dairy milk – I used unsweetened almond milk

½ cup canned pumpkin

½ banana

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger, ground nutmeg, and all spice

Directions: Put all the ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth. Enjoy!

Recipe- healthfulpursuit.com

Green Pumpkin Smoothie

2 cups spinach

2 cups almond milk, unsweetened

1 cup pumpkin, unsweetened (canned or fresh)

1 banana

1 cup mango

1 teaspoon pumpkin spice

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Directions: Blend spinach and almond milk until smooth. Add remaining ingredients, and blend until smooth. Enjoy!

Recipe-simplegreensmoothies.com

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie

1 frozen banana

1/2 cup (120g) vanilla Greek yogurt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/2 cup (120ml) skim milk

2 Tablespoons (30ml) pure maple syrup

2/3 cup (150g) pumpkin puree (canned or fresh)

1 cup ice

Directions:

Put all items in a blender. Blend until smooth.

Recipe- sallysbakingaddiction.com