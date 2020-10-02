A former top campaign staffer to both Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama is facing fierce backlash for a tweet wishing death to President Trump, who revealed just hours earlier that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus.
“It’s been against my moral identity to tweet this for the last four years, but I hope he dies,” Zara Rahim wrote her 37,000 followers in a now-deleted tweet.
Her Twitter account was set to private Friday morning.
Ms. Rahim previously served as a national spokeswoman for Mrs. Clinton’s 2016 campaign and worked for Mr. Obama in the White House and on both of his presidential campaigns. She also worked in top communications roles for Uber and Vogue Magazine.