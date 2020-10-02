Early Friday morning, President Donald Trump revealed his and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the sharing the same stage during the first 2020 Presidential Debate, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden received tests, both returning negative.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor released a statement regarding their testing:

Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician.

Vice President Biden would also tweet out his test results. “I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern,” Biden wrote.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Hours before sharing an update on his condition, VP Biden shared well wishes for the President and First Lady.