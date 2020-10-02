Kanye West’s current manager, Abou “Bu” Thiam was recently interviewed by Rolling Stone, where he shared some insight into his relationship with Kanye and West’s forthcoming album.

For those that don’t know, a couple of years ago West parted ways with music manager Scooter Braun. Since then he has enlisted Thiam as his manager. Thiam is Akon’s brother and former VP of A&R at Def Jam. Kanye announced he was letting go of Scooter in a tweet.

I no longer have a manager. I can't be managed — ye (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

When speaking on Kanye’s upcoming album, Thiam had nothing but praise for it. “It’s some of the greatest music he’s made,” he said. “And everything that’s happening now is making the music better. He has more to talk about, more to say.”

Thiam also revealed a relatively unknown artist, KayCyy Pluto, who will be featured on Kanye’s next album. “And Kanye and I are in the process of doing some other stuff with him. There’s also two young men out of L.A. called The Image. They’re amazing. We’re building it up.”

West’s album was supposed to release on July 24th. But in typical Kanye fashion, it did not release on time. It was originally entitled God’s Country, but then the name was changed to Kanye’s late mother, Donda.