In the wake of President Trump announcing that he and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for Covid-19, a Child of Destiny has determined that test was a lie.

Trump took to Twitter to tell the world that he and the First Lady contracted the virus and the the Trumps would be quarantining immediately. Some of his critics have expressed their doubt and Rowland has made it known that she’s not buying it.

Rowland said via IG, “Ummm he (D.T.) is clearly lying about having COVID!!” She added, “There is a motive he may even want to see how much it would trend!” She also said, “Something just ain’t right!!! I’m gonna wait and see how this plays out!!”

Rowland’s Instagram story then showed “October Surprise,” which is defined as a “news event deliberately created or timed to influence the outcome of an election, particularly one for the U.S. presidency.”