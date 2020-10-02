LeBron James is making sure he’s doing his part in the upcoming Presidential election.

The NBA superstar’s More Than a Vote initiative launched the We Got Next campaign two weeks ago in partnership with the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and they recruited over 10,000 poll workers.

The More Than a Vote website explains that the polls pay a flat daily rate and some cities are providing hazard pay.

Poll workers will also receive training and PPE kits that include a mask, disposable gloves, hand sanitizer, and voter information cards.

In a letter on the More than a Vote website, the organization describes itself as “a coalition of Black athletes and artists who came together amid the protests fueled by the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by police.”

“Our organization is not here to tell you who to vote for,” the message reads. “As individuals, we may choose to talk about specific policies or candidates, but as a team, we came together to focus on one issue this year: systemic racism’s impact on our right to vote.”