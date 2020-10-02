Living legend Mariah Carey has penned a new memoir entitled The Meaning of Mariah Carey, in which the pop singer unveils the real reason behind the divorce from actor/activist Nick Cannon.

“Along with double the joy came double the responsibility,” Mariah said. “It was a lot of work and a lot of having to be home and available. Making the necessary adjustments to being working parents in entertainment took its toll on our relationship, and the end of our marriage came fast as it began. Even though we had prenuptials in place, the divorce took two years to become final and costs hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees.”

The couple married in 2008, but filed for divorce in 2014 and finalized their divorce just two years later. She also believes that without egos in the way, thigs could’ve been worked out.

“Honestly, I think Nick and I could have worked it out between the two of us, but egos and emotions got inflamed (which can translate into many billable lawyer hours, and ultimately, it did,),” she admitted. “It was tough. We both wanted to make sure everything was cool for our family.”