Master P will go down as one of the greatest entrepreneurs in hip hop history. After launching Uncle P’s foods earlier this year, the music mogul/ entrepreneur wants to take over the cereal game as well.

On October 1st, Master P shared on Instagram a video announcing the launch of his new cereal “Uncle P’s Hoody Hoos!”

“Started from the bottom now we here,” the caption read. “They can’t beat us so they might as well join us, cause they not gonna stop us. we making history! The first hiphop cereal owned and produced by us #GoodisGood UnclePCereal.com @unclepcereal We changing the game! The more we make, the more we give #UncleP #PJfoods.”

The cereal brand takes its name from TRU’s 1998 single “Hoody Hoo.”

Earlier this year, Master P announced the launch of his food brand, “Uncle P’s Louisiana Seasoned.” This was a way to provide an alternative to brands such as Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben who used racist stereotyping on their packaging. Uncle P’s foods consisted of rice, pancake mix, syrup, beans, grits, and oatmeal and can be found in major grocery stores.