Genre-transcending MJ Songstress’s bilingual dance banger, “Give Me Tonight/ Dame La Noche,” has been reimagined in a hot new remix featuring Latin GRAMMY®-winning producer and recording artist, Pinto “Wahin,“ out today on V-Records.

The track, written by MJ Songstress and produced by Ty Jamz, which has already scored two million streams, serves as a sonic passport with Tropical and Mediterranean stamps from her collection of experiences building a brand as a global powerhouse vocalist. The dreamy lyrics express a shared desire for freedom and carefree nights while dancing under the stars.

Now newly flavored with a high-voltage verse from Spain’s Pinto “Wahin,”served on a deep afro-beat dish, the dance song will continue to sizzle, invigorating playlists and working spines.

Prior to hit-making, Pinto held an illustrious 20-year career as a goalie for top clubs, including the iconic FC Barcelona, winning the admiration of soccer fans worldwide.