Following the controversial first 2020 presidential debate, the Biden campaign has released two new ads that highlight the inadequate leadership exhibited by President Donald Trump.

The first spotlights Trump’s refusla to condemn the actions of White Supremacist. During the debate, Trump was asked by both moderator Chris Wallace and Vice President Joe Biden to denoucned the actions of radical white supremacist groups. Trump would ask for a group and when offered The Proud Boys, he would not tell them to stop their actions, instead, stating they should “stand down and stand by.” The message has empowered the group in recent days.

The second recalls Trump’s analysis of police violence against Black people, specifically when he compared shooting an unarmed Black man to missing a put in golf. “They choked, just like in a golf tournament,” Trump stated.

Advertisement

You can see both of the campaign spots below.