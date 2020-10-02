President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have revealed that they have tested positive for COVID-19.



“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted from his account.



Earlier in the evening, Trump aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus leading to Trump tweeting his support for her.



“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” Trump tweeted.



Hicks had traveled with President across the country, including Tuesday’s debate.



CNN reports, Trump will quarantine in the White House and Hicks is currently experiencing symptoms.

