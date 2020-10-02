According to an exclusive report from TheBlast, a Los Angeles judge has order Rich The Kid to pay his former managers at Blueprint Artist management $1.1 million after the rapper ignored the lawsuit from his former team.

The company claimed in a lawsuit filed in February owed them $3.5 million for “repeatedly” refusing to pay $960,000 in commission. Also, they claim that he owed them another half million and a $700,000 termination fee after their contract ended in April of 2019.

Rich ignored the paperwork from the lawsuit, therefore losing by default.

Advertisement