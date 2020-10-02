Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalized for overdosing on caffeine and Hydroxycut, Gossip of the City reports.

The disgraced Brooklyn rapper told The Shade Room that he was “doing fine.” He was taking four Hydroxycut pills daily in an attempt to lose weight and combining it was caffeine, which landed him in the hospital.

TSR writes, “Tekashi also tells us that he was only taking Hydroxycut and not drugs—not just because he doesn’t do drugs—but because of his strict probation that would send him right back to the slammer if he was poppianna.”

In a 2019 interview with Complex, Tekashi 6ix9ine’s former tour DJ, DJ Blue Diamond, said that he was hellbent about getting snatched following his prison stint. “Former to that, he had gained a lot of weight. I don’t know. I guess he just … He’s a kid,” the DJ said. “He’s a young kid. He just got a lot of money overnight, so he’s probably going out and eating everything, dogging everything. So on tour I guess, I don’t know who told him he was fat. He was very concerned about losing weight, so literally he would eat salads all day and drink water and a lot of lime. A lot of lime … He wouldn’t really eat much. He would eat probably a salad for breakfast and then snack on fruits throughout the day and be in the gym.”

Blue continued: “He was really, really stressed about his weight. He was on a very, very strict diet and he was very … What’s the word I’m looking for? Determined to lose that weight and he was on it. I don’t know. I don’t know what else to say because what other way can I say other than determination because he was just not eating nothing. There was no way you could get that kid to eat a candy bar at the time. But he lost all the weight. He got really skinny.”