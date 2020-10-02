Megan Thee Stallion has released her new single and video for “Don’t Stop,” which features Young Thug and comes ahead of her debut album that is scheduled for this fall.



The new release is produced by Buddha Bles sand the video is directed by Colin Tilley, who directed the now-infamous “Wap” video.



The new video brings Hot Girl Meg and Thugger Thugger to a fantasy world that has a Hot Girl flare.



The new single comes ahead of Thee Stallion’s performance on Saturday Night Live this week where she will be the artist to Chris Rock’s hosting duty.



You can see the new video below.