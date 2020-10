View this post on Instagram

This is the Weekend 14yrs We Lost MachineGun Black.. fast forward this weekend 10/2 I’ll be dropping my Debut Album “WHO MADE THE SUNSHINE” on a Major @shadyrecords @interscope Mixed and Mastered by the 🐐 @youngguru763 I promise u NOTHING in Shady history sounds like this Produced by Daringer Alchemist Beat Butcha Conductor Williams Just Blaze Featuring Conway Benny Jadakiss Slick Rick Armani Caesar AA Rashid Keisha Plum WS POOTIE WS Baby Estee Nack StoveGOD Cooks El Camino Flee Lord Boldy James Smoke Dza Black Thought Busta Rhymes This shit is a Masterpiece!!!! I’m done always talking about how dope shit is gonna be I’m passed that point I told y’all GRISELDA is unstoppable but this project right here add it to those Top 10 list p.s. Slick Rick 2x 🤯🤯🤯 this Fri @griseldarecords @rocnation @agency_78 #GXFR #theALMIGHTY #Classic #Masterpiece #BUFFALOKIDS #Icon 🐐 First Rap Solo Album ever out of Buffalo on a major 🤲🏽🤲🏽 #History ART BY my beautiful 7yrs old Daughter WS POOTIE