Donald Trump and his wife, Melania’s, recent COVID-19 diagnosis have become worldwide news. For months Trump decided not to make a national mask mandate, downplayed the virus, and even clowned Joe Biden for wearing a mask. Now that he has caught the virus, social media has been ruthless, some people even wishing death on him or making fun of his possible death.

Twitter released a statement regarding speech that wished people death on their platform after many tweets came out wishing death on Trump.

tweets that wish or hope for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against *anyone* are not allowed and will need to be removed. this does not automatically mean suspension. https://t.co/lQ8wWGL2y0 https://t.co/P2vGfUeUQf — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) October 2, 2020

However, Selma and 13th director, Ava DuVernay called out Twitter for their response that she deemed “disingenuous.”

“Does this also go for Black and Brown women who have long been and continue to be harassed and threatened with assault and death on this platform or nah? I think no. Because I see those same accounts still up. Still causing harm. Your *anyone* is disingenuous,” she wrote.