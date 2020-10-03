Four of Atlanta’s brightest stars have partnered with the Biden-Harris campaign for the “Our Voice, Our Vote” campaign to encourage voter’s registration and early voting ahead of Election Day.



In each of the spots, the stars encourage citizens to carry their right to protest over to the polling booth to push change with a focus on better jobs, economically empower, education, healthcare, and criminal justice reform.



The spots come after President Donald Trump began to focus on supporting the Black community with only 39 days left in his reelection campaign, reflecting that the priorities of Black Americans were not a focal point for him.



The lackluster approach of Trump is the complete opposite of Vice President Joe Biden who has a plan for Black America designed to Lift Every Voice through a plan that will Build Back Better by Advancing Racial Equity Across the American Economy.

“President Trump has been in office for nearly 4 years and the results have been devastating for Black Americans,” said Kamau Marshall, Director of Strategic Communications for the Biden campaign. “Trump continues to make more empty promises. Black voters won’t fall for it. While President Trump fans the flames of race and division, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will bring Americans together to advance racial equity and root out systemic racism.

You can read more on the contrasting stances here.



To register, you can visit Iwillvote.com. After you are registered, you then can search for locations where you will be able to vote early.

Advertisement