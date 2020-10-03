A couple of weeks ago, Kanye West went on an epic Twitter rant declaring war against the music industry. During his rant, West recorded himself urinating on a Grammy Award. The story came and went as West continued his Twitter tirade. Now, LL Cool J jumped in the mix, slamming Kanye’s antics and telling him to urinate in some Yeezy’s instead.

LL recently was on an episode of the late-night Showtime talk show, Desus and Mero, and was asked about Ye’s recent antics. “With all due respect, I think Kanye should just—maybe he should just piss in a Yeezy or something instead of pissing on a Grammy,” LL said. “Piss in a pair of one them Yeezys, B. I felt some kind of way about that shit. I didn’t love that shit, because I’ve been with the Grammys for five years.”

LL is a 2 time Grammy award winner and has a really good relationship with the academy. According to their website, he has presided over 10 shows, tributes and specials, and even served as a producer for one of the GRAMMY Nominations Concerts. He then added that the Grammys has made some bad decisions in the past but he does not understand the disrespect towards them.

“I don’t understand this constant disrespect,” he said. “Look, now don’t get me wrong, there have been some foul things that have happened to some artists around the Grammys; they (the Recording Academy) are not without flaw … but piss on one those fucking space shoes or something … C’mon, man. What the fuck is he doing?”

You can watch the full interview below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9oy-eaKaCEE&feature=emb_logo&ab_channel=DESUS%26MEROonSHOWTIME