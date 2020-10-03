Award-winning Californian Artist Aloe Blacc has this weekend released his fifth solo studio and new 10-track album titled ‘All Love Everything’ on BMG and Artivist Entertainment, with a further 12-track extended-release version also available from Target too.

Aloe Blacc has been releasing music for over 15 years, it has only been in relatively recent years that his talents have crossed over to more mainstream recognition and success despite an incredibly strong back catalog of releases and music.

Aloe Blacc has worked with a diverse array of artists including Nas, Dave East, Pharrell Williams of The Neptunes, DJ Khalil, Madlib, Brazilian rapper Marcelo D2, Dilated Peoples, Fashawn, Australian rapper Maya Jupiter, Dutch super-DJ Tiësto, legendary Swedish DJ Avicii and David Guetta amongst many more. He has built a loyal and far-reaching fanbase across the world, with Europe and Australasian proving to be as popular for his extensive tours as throughout home soil in America. With a legacy of hits and many self-produced, get familiar with Aloe Blacc’s new ‘All Love Everything’ album out now.

