Nicki Minaj made headlines this week after reportedly giving birth to her firstborn baby on Wednesday. Minaj announced her pregnancy in a string of Instagram posts back in July. While she has not announced whether the baby is a boy or a girl, Nicki’s mother, Carol Maraj, took to Instagram to confirm the baby’s birth.

“Thank you Lord for Blessing my daughter @nickiminaj with a beautiful bundle of joy!” Maraj said in her post. “You have always been a Blessing to myself and your family, and now you have received one of the best Blessings from God. “Children are a gift from the Lord. They are a reward from Him.” Psalms 127:3 #glamma let us rejoice!!!!”

Since the news broke of Nicki giving birth, people on social media have making the joke that this is not Nicki’s first baby because she has called out her competition in multiple songs, saying “all these bitches is my sons.”

Her FIRST????? Nicki Hasn’t Been Rapping “ All These Bitches Is My Sons “ For You To Disrespect Her Sons 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/b6izwpqzUK — BEYGÉNCY (@beygency4) October 1, 2020

“All you bitches is my sons” damn she been tryna tell us😭 — B✨🐉 (@thequeenbuk) October 1, 2020