SOURCE SPORTS: Doc Rivers Lands On His Feet And Becomes 76ERS New Head Coach

Doc Rivers didn’t stay unemployed for too long.

As first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Rivers has reached an agreement with the Sixers to become the team’s new head coach.

After a rapid courtship and negotiation, Doc Rivers has reached agreement on a deal to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2020

Rivers has been an NBA head coach for at least part of every season since 1999-2000. He is 943-681 overall in the regular season with the Orlando Magic, Celtics, and Clippers.

The Clippers let Rivers go mainly in part of the team having championship expectations and in stunning fashion, blew a 3-1 series lead in the second round of the playoffs.

The Sixers were in need of a veteran head coach who could help get through with Joel Embid and Ben Simmons. Rivers fits the big-name void and should instantly command respect from the roster and sixers front office.

If Rivers could duplicate some of the success he had with the Clippers, than he should have no problem getting the Sixers back to near the top of the Eastern Conference.