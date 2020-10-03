The NFL is going on offense to battle COVID-19.
On Friday, the NFL and NFL Players Association reached an agreement to extend the league’s daily coronavirus testing program going forward. There was a plan in place where daily testing would end if the positive test rate fell below a certain threshold, but daily testing will now continue. The policy also calls for players and coaches to remain in their home cities during by weeks.
Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed until later in the season, making this week a bye week for the two teams
After serval Titians players tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL had to move quickly and make changes to some of their COVID-19 protocols.
The NFL has a lot riding on these newly implemented rules. The last thing the NFL needs is more outbreaks around the league.