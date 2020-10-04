21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s second release Savage Mode II dropped this past Friday and has been getting praise from all around.

According to projections posted by Hits Daily Double, the project is on track to secure the number 1 spot on the Billboard 200. They also project that the project will sell between 170-195k in its first week of release with 14,000 – 17,000 in pure album sales.

This is a major accomplishment for 21 Savage and Metro Boomin. Their first project together, Savage Mode, peaked at number 23 on the Billboard Hot 200. Savage’s last album, I Am > I Was, sold 131,000 first week, 18,000 of which were pure album sales.

