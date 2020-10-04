On Saturday, former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie, tested positive for COVID-19. Later that same day, he checked himself into a hospital.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19,” Christie wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

The former New Jersey governor suffers from asthma and consulted with a doctor before admitting himself to the hospital. Christie told CNN on Saturday that he said he has a slight fever and minor aches, but felt good enough to drive himself to the hospital.

Christie was among the people tested on Friday after Donald Trump’s diagnosis. He was also among the people who attended the SCOTUS announcement event last Saturday. The event is now referred to as the “superspreader” event and sources believe that Utah Senator, Mike Lee, spread COVID to a number of people at the event. Also, nobody at the superspreader event was wearing a mask nor social distancing.