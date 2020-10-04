It has been a little over three months since Megan thee Stallion was reportedly shot in her foot. Early morning July 12, the Houston emcee underwent surgery on her foot after being shot in both of her feet.

After weeks of silence, she finally showed evidence of her injuries briefly on social media and the days later pointed to Canadian sing-songy rapper Tory Lanez as the gunman to prove to trolls that she actually was hurt.

READ MORE: Tory Lanez Accused of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the Foot

Advertisement











Once the disturbing images were published, she captioned in a now-removed Instagram post, “Lol what I have learned abt majority of the people on social media is y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the s— YALL make up.”

Megan Thee Stallion speaks out and shares an image of her gunshot wounds after people accused her of lying about being shot:



“Y’all like to hear bad news before good news, a lie spreads quicker than the truth, and y’all really be believing the shit YALL make up…” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lkGhxQeBo5 — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) August 19, 2020

“I got hit at the back of my feet because when I got shot I was WALKING AWAY FACING THE BACK,” she continued. “why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad ? Why y’all upset that I can walk ?”

“I usually don’t address internet bulls— but y’all people are so sick! God was really watching over me and I’m healing so well!”

READ MORE: Megan Thee Stallion Tells Fans She ‘Felt Betrayed By All My Friends’ On Instagram Live

Sadly, despite an aerial view of the incident showed her outside of the SUV hopping with blood oozing from her feet — many did not believe her.

Well, another sign that the sex symbol has suffered from something having to do with her feet is that she is no longer performing in high heels.

In her new video “Don’t Stop” featuring Young Thug, Meg does her signature southern bounce, scantily clad in outrageous (but erotically provocative) costumes. The first look she is dressed like a Cos-played-inspire pink and purple striped Cheshire Cat. The outfit is latex and her hair is in fuchsia pigtails.

The next outfit is a bodysuit contraption made from a white sheer and rhinestone fabric with a Judy Jetson style face covering. While not technically consider a part of the wardrobe, she is on a rocking horse that sets the look off right!

There are a series of Alice in Wonderland changes that invoked the Queen of Hearts and the principal character in the beloved story. The last look is another latex joint, this time opposite Thugger and styled the airline stewardess that most would gag on their free pretzels if they saw her.

The point of the gear break down? While she was standing and dancing you never saw her feet and if you did, there really small-heeled professional dance shoes. The one scene where she had five-inchers she was rolling on the floor — showing them off.

Her SNL performance, as riveting as it was, also showcased her dancing in small heels.

The “Savage” rapper now is forced to accept what health professionals have been saying forever: heels are sexy but are also no bueno for women’s feet. Sorry, brothers.

According to Women’s Health Magazine women don’t have to be shot in the foot to feel the pain of high heels. Wearing your fave Jimmy Choos or Manolo Blahniks might be causing wreck to your health.

The publication says that here are some of the issues that probably come up after wearing these shoes: arches could fall, you could get tarsal tunnel syndrome, it can promote cuboid syndrome, arthritis (regular and Rheumatoid), metatarsalgia, turf toe, calluses, plantar fasciitis, Morton’s neuroma, gout, tendinitis and of course you might get bunions and hammertoes.

READ MORE: Los Angeles D.A. Are Reportedly Reviewing Possible Assault Charges Against Tory Lanez for Alleged Involvement in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

The American Osteopathic Association reports that “from an osteopathic perspective, we’re looking for the body to be centered from head to toe. High heels put the foot at an angle and pull muscles and joints out of alignment, so the effects aren’t limited to the feet.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s foot injury after being shot.

They surveyed Dr. Surve and he said, “It’s not unusual for people who spend lots of time in high heels to have low back, neck and shoulder pain because the shoes disrupt the natural form of the body.”

If she is healing, wearing those jammies is not the move.