Rhymesayers Entertainment artist Sa-Roc has released this weekend her new 15-track album ‘The Sharecropper’s Daughter’ after a brief musical hiatus in recent years. The album features appearances from the likes of Black Thought of The Roots, Styles P of The Lox, Saul Williams, Ledisi, Chronixx, producer Sol-Messiah amongst others. The excellent lead single from the new album ‘Deliverance’ was released back in mid-August and was co-produced by both Al B Smoov and long-time Rhymesayers labelmate Evidence of Dilated Peoples (Watch Below), while the supporting second single ‘r(E)volution’ produced by Sol-Messiah was released two weeks ago (also Watch Below too).

Citing a diverse range of musical influences including artists such as Billie Holiday, Outkast, Bad Brains, Nirvana, and Björk, Sa-Roc derivers her name in homage as a tribute to legendary South Bronx hip hop icon MC Sha-Rock who was herself the first female rapper to ever appear on wax in the late 1970s and an influential member of the groundbreaking Bronx hip hop group Funky 4 + 1 (Sugar Hill Records and Enjoy Records). Sa-Roc continues to carry the legacy of Sha-Rock forward with powerful vocal delivery accompanied by a lyrical skillset not seen by many today, mixed with memorable and thought-provoking hooks.

After a very prolific period release wise from the early to mid-2010s, this is Sa-Roc’s first major release since her MetaMorpheus EP dropped also on Rhymesayers Entertainment back in 2016. As in common for many Rhymesayers’ releases, physical copies on Vinyl and CD are also available as well as Merch for this release in addition too.

