The Miami Heat are in an uphill battle entering game 3 of the NBA Finals. While the Los Angeles Lakers have looked extremely dominant so far in the series, frustration among the Heat players and staff are starting to surface out into the media.



Coach Erik Spoelstra had a pretty harsh response when discussing the possibility of coming back from down 2-0 in the series. It’s pretty clear he’s not paying attention to whatever narratives are out there.

Spoelstra blunt and to the point, "We don't give a s— what anybody else thinks. If you want something badly enough, you figure it out." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 3, 2020

“We don’t give a- s— what anybody else thinks,” Spoelstra said, via Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “If you want something badly enough, you figure it out.”

Advertisement











The odds may not be in Heat’s favor, but the series is far from over. Four teams have won the championship after starting the Finals down 2-0. The Heat are one of them, as they accomplished the feat in 2006.

The Heat will mostly be without two of their best players again for game 3. Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo both got hurt in Game 1 and were unable to suit up for Game 2.

Because of these injuries, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have dominated the Heat in the paint and on the boards. For the Heat to make this a series again, keeping Davis and James off the glass.