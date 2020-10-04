SOURCE SPORTS: NFL Postpones Patriots VS Chiefs Game After Cam Newton And Other Players Tested Positive For COVID-19

The NFL is in turmoil right now after what appears to be another COVID-19 team outbreak.

After New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, their game with the Kansas City Chiefs was immediately suspended by the NFL.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported that Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs game, which was scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m., will not be played as scheduled. In a statement, the NFL said it aims to play the game Monday or Tuesday. Schefter says Tuesday is more likely.

The Chiefs are also facing COVID-19 questions. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Kansas City practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu has tested positive as well. Ta’amu previously had served as the Chiefs’ Lamar Jackson imitator during practices and may have played the same role with the Chiefs preparing for Newton during this week’s practices.

For now, no further Patriots players have tested positive since Newton’s positive test, but that does not mean New England’s players are out of the woods yet.

The NFL will be monitoring this situation closely, considering this was the marquee game for Sunday afternoon.