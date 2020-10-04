Archaeologists in Egypt said they had found at least 59 ancient coffins in a vast necropolis south of the country’s capital Cairo. One of the sarcophagi has remained unopened since they were entombed near the famed Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara.

Khaled el-Anany the first Minister of Antiquities and TourismFootage shared by the ministry showed colorful sarcophagi decorated with ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics. Other artifacts and at least 28 statues were found in the two deep wells. And they aren’t done digging, this was ‘just the appetizer’.One of the tombs even contained the pristine mummy of an ancient priest.When I visited King Tut’s tomb over 10 years ago, I was mesmerized with the depth they had to dig to discover an array of tombs and treasures.



