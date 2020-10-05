The “In Memoriam” segment of the Oscars is going to hit different next year. Aside from the COVID-19 pandemic putting a pause on all TV and movie production, we’ve lost a number of beloved actors including Chadwick Boseman.

There are seven posthumous film industry professionals to say farewell to in the upcoming ceremony.

Boseman’s final role in the Netflix flick, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, will be campaigned for an Oscar nod. The movie also stars Viola Davis and was directed by George C. Wolfe.

It is scheduled to be released on December 18th.

Early reviews claim that his stellar performance is eligible for the lead or supporting actor category.

He may also receive acknowledgment for his role as Stormy Normy in Spike Lee’s, Da 5 Bloodz.

Chadwick Boseman passed away in August after a secret, lengthy battle with colon cancer.