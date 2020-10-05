An event that DaBaby threw on Saturday, Oct. 3, ended in gunfire.

At the time initial reports came in about the shooting, it was unknown whether the event was a music video shoot or something else. Videos of the shooting made its way onto social media. DaBaby had posted multiple pictures of himself with rapper Stunna 4 Vegas who was also at the event.

In the video, you can see multiple cars speeding up and down the street. Gunshots are heard and people are running. Another person who recorded the aftermath of the incident says that a lady was shot.

DaBaby then released a statement the next day saying that he was not there at the time of the shooting. He also posted a video on his Instagram that seems to be of an upcoming music video and is captioned “I wasn’t there for the ‘shootout’ I’m hearing bout‍. I do got a new video on the way tho.”



