DaBaby is doing his part to assure his hometown kinfolk are registered to vote. The “Rockstar” rapper is hosting a voters registration drive in Charlotte, NC today (Oct. 5). The drive will be held at Derita Athletic Association. Along with voters registration, the event will offer voters education, free COVID-19 testing and more. They plan to offer free lyft rides to the voting polls on election day (Tuesday, Nov 3) as well. The 29 year-old rapper took to his Instagram to make the announcement early Monday morning.

“#CHARLOTTE meet me in Derita Today at 5pm! #VoteBabyVote Voters Registration Fun Filled Family event with FOOD & GIFTS on site. AND we offering FREE Covid Testing! PULL YO A** UP AND REGISTER TO VOTE❗️❗️❗️

DaBaby has enjoyed a successful 2020 musically. His Summer smash single, “Rockstar,” with Roddy Ricch was crowned the song of the Summer by Billboard. The track also topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts for seven non-consecutive weeks. Since falling from the top spot, the song has continued to remain in the Hot 100 top 10. His third studio album, Blame It On Baby has since been certified platinum. Billboard Baby recently scored 12 nominations for the upcoming BET Awards. He is set to perform with Lil Baby in their upcoming concert in Atlanta on Sunday (Oct. 11).

