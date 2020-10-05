J Balvin is the Latest Start to Partner with McDonald’s for a Meal

On the heels of an insanely popular and successful launch with Travis Scott, McDonald’s has announced a new partnership with J Balvin.

The J Balvin Meal is the favorite order from the Reggaeton superstar – a Big Mac, medium friends with ketchup, and an Oreo McFlurry. The meal will be available from October 5 to November 1 and if customers order through the McDonald’s app the Oreo McFlurry will be free.

Like the Scott launch, McDonald’s workers will have custom t-shirts designed by Balvin along with additional surprise launches.

J Balvin spoke to Complex and stated the fast-food franchise was a part of his childhood.

“I wasn’t born in the States, but since I was a kid, I was eating McDonald’s meals,” Balvin said. “When I had my very first chance to go to the States, it was like a dream to me, coming from Colombia to my first time having a McDonald’s meal. It’s those types of moments that connect with me as a child.”

You can see the announcements below.