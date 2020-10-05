J. Cole’s alter ego “kILL Edward” made a return to social media to tease new music. Cole revealed through his alter ego’s Instagram account that new music would be dropping before the end of 2020. “Damn been off for awhile but ima make sure we end 2020 something special,” he wrote on kiLL Edward’s Instagram Story. “Stay tuned hope y’all ready.”

BREAKING: J. Cole is dropping The Fall Off before the end of 2020 pic.twitter.com/w9Y7CDBJrS — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) October 4, 2020

Cole has stayed somewhat quiet this year, only dropping three songs. He dropped “Snow On The Bluff” back in June too much controversy over his lyrics seemingly directed towards Chicago MC Noname. He then followed that up with an EP called Lewis Street, featuring “The Climb Back” and “Lion King on Ice,” off of his much anticipated sixth album, The Fall Off.

Back in July, Cole confirmed that there was no release date yet for his highly anticipated album. He added that he was “taking my time” and “still finishing” the album.

Cole’s manager, Ibrahim“IB” Hamad confirmed Cole’s statement regarding the upcoming album.