Jacquees & Dreezy Air Each Other Out On Twitter After Breakup

Jacquees & Dreezy Air Each Other Out On Twitter After Breakup

Jacquees and Dreezy are no longer together. The two artists have had an on- and-off relationship over the past several years, but recently decided to end things for good. The two took to Twitter Sunday night to publicly announce their split. Based on the energy from their tweets, there is no love lost between them.

The King of R&B crooner first tweeted, “JACQUEES single.” He elaborated by sub-tweeting Dreezy.

“I feel so Crazy when I love genuine and folks be fake it kill me sorry for stepping out of my character to all my Fans…”

Advertisement

JACQUEES single — Que (@Jacquees) October 5, 2020

I feel so Crazy when I love genuine and folks be fake it kill me sorry for stepping out of my character to all my Fans… — Que (@Jacquees) October 5, 2020











Dreezy quickly took to Twitter to respond, but deleted soon after. While tweets can be deleted, screenshots and screen-recordings live on forever. The Shade Room was able to capture here responses.

“N***as tryna clout chase now and KNOW I’m not wit all that s**t at all,” said Dreezy. “You’re blocked. I’m single. And I’m logging off. Go play with yo ex.”

Jacquees responded, “Go play wit ya self lol.” Dreezy then proceeded to upload her call log history that details a number of missed calls from her R&B ex-boo.

“When yu blocked so yu run to Twitter… Nobody gives af bro,” she says in another post and delete.”

AW OKAY pic.twitter.com/70HkIii1Bb — 💎 BIG OG DREEZ (@dreezydreezy) October 5, 2020

Yu gone kill yo self tryna handle a bitch like me. Leave me alone. — 💎 BIG OG DREEZ (@dreezydreezy) October 5, 2020

I tried it didn't work. Moving on… — 💎 BIG OG DREEZ (@dreezydreezy) October 5, 2020

Dreezy was far from finished, especially when her followers caught wind of the presumed ex-couple’s back and forth. One fan commented that Jacquees was corny. The Chicago artist did not hesitate to agree saying, “Still is. Good luck.” Earlier this morning, Jacquees deleted his “JACQUEES single” tweet, so they may have worked out their misunderstanding. If they are seen together again in the recent future, it is no ones business, but their own.