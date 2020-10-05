Logic Calls Out Def Jam for Not Paying People Who Worked on His Retirement Album

In his retirement, Logic is still fighting against his label. The No Pressure rapper his Instagram to reveal that the label still has checks they need to cut and they are “fucking up” his personal relationships.

“@defjam can you please pay my friends and musicians that have made my albums great this is ridiculous at this point!” Logic wrote. “I shouldn’t be getting calls from close friends of mine in the middle of dinner with my Wife about how YOU haven’t paid them from the budget you’ve given me for this album.”

Previously, Logic revealed that Lil Wayne had not been paid for his feature verse on the album. Sadly, the bills that need to be paid are still out.

You can see Logic’s post below.