In his retirement, Logic is still fighting against his label. The No Pressure rapper his Instagram to reveal that the label still has checks they need to cut and they are “fucking up” his personal relationships.

“@defjam can you please pay my friends and musicians that have made my albums great this is ridiculous at this point!” Logic wrote. “I shouldn’t be getting calls from close friends of mine in the middle of dinner with my Wife about how YOU haven’t paid them from the budget you’ve given me for this album.”

Previously, Logic revealed that Lil Wayne had not been paid for his feature verse on the album. Sadly, the bills that need to be paid are still out.

You can see Logic’s post below.

@defjam can you please pay my friends and musicians that have made my albums great this is ridiculous at this point! I shouldn’t be getting calls from close friends of mine in the middle of dinner with my Wife about how YOU haven’t paid them from the budget you’ve given me for this album. My boy 6ix ain’t been paid all his money! Like who produced the intro hasn’t been paid all his money! Kevin Randolph who the RattPack know as the voice of Kai who I’ve worked with for years hasn’t been paid his money!!!!!! Lil keke hasn’t been paid his money! AND MY DJ RHETORIK, AFTER I HIT YOU UP 2 MONTHS AGO TO PAY THIS MAN HE STILL HASN’T GOTTEN HIS MONEY. These are just the calls I’ve received I don’t even know who else of my friendships you’re fuckin up! This has got to be the 6th call I’ve received. You are ruining personal relationships here. This ain’t Noah my A&R this ain’t the core homies on the label that help me make my albums great. This is people deep in the company that I’ve never even met! Pay these people what is wrong with you! I pay all my Debts. This is not my debt to pay. these are friends but they are hired musicians and I demand you stop fucking up my personal relationships what is wrong with you. I’m not trying to start a war with my label. But at this point it is utterly unfair. I mean to this day besides an advance I have never seen a single cent in the 8 years I’ve been signed to this label. But I don’t care about that money. I just Want my homies paid. What’s going on here?!?! Y’all make me want to un retire and drop the last album I have under my contract just so I don’t have to deal with y’all no more man god damn! RattPack

