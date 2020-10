Two of the sharpest emcees in the world, Lupe Fiasco and Royce Da 5’9, are uniting to launch their own podcast, The Lupe and Royce Show.

The new podcast will debut this Thursday, October 8, and will also feature marketing executive Thomas Frank. The trio will be the first podcast to come from the Say What Media Podcast Network and will cover music, family and more.

The podcast will be available on both Apple Podcasts and Stpofy. You can see the annoucnement below.

Advertisement