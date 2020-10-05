Our forever President Barack Obama sent “best wishes” to Donald and Melania Trump after the news broke that they tested positive for COVID-19.

“Let me start by the way, by just stating that we’re in the midst of a big political fight. And we take that very seriously,” Obama reportedly said during a virtual fundraiser with Democratic vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris for the Biden-Harris campaign, according to CNN. . “We also want to extend our best wishes to the President of the United States, the first lady … Michelle and I are hopeful that they and others who have been affected by Covid-19 around the country are getting the care that they need, that they are going to be on the path to a speedy recovery.”

Obama also shared the positive message on Twitter.

Obviously, we’re in the midst of a big political battle right now, and while there’s a lot at stake, let’s remember that we’re all Americans. We’re all human beings. And we want everyone to be healthy, no matter our party. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2020











Barack Obama sent his sentiments after Trump was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to treat “mild symptoms.”

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” Trump said. “I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure that things work out,” he added. “The first lady is doing very well. So thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget it.”

Many people think that he’s lying and using the virus to sway elections in his favor.

