Yo, is this man losing it? After a weekend chronicling his health condition and an ill-advised trip around the hospital he is in to monitor his COVID-19 diagnosis, President Donald Trump hit the Twitter timeline early Monday morning with a stream of cap-locked tweets.

IF YOU WANT A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE, THE BIGGEST IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY (AND ONE THAT WILL SHUT OUR ECONOMY AND JOBS DOWN), VOTE DEMOCRAT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

LAW & ORDER. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

PRO LIFE! VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Throughout the watch for his health, Trump has released pictures and videos online, however, there is speculation if they are edited to hide his true condition.

While ill, Trump took a ride around Walter Reed Hospital in his armored vehicle, which was met with criticism for compromising those that had to be inside in order to protect him.

According to CNN, inside were two Secret Service agents in medical gowns and respirator masks with eye protection. The aim was to reassure Americans that the president will be fine, however, Secret Service agents have denounced the trip.

“That should never have happened,” on Secret Service agent said of the event. “I mean, I wouldn’t want to be around them. The frustration with how we’re treated when it comes to decisions on this illness goes back before this though. We’re not disposable.”