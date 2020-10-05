According to an Instagram post from Spike Lee, Thomas Jefferson Byrd, a longtime actor in Lee’s Forty Acres And A Mule Filmworks, was shot and killed in Atlanta over the weekend. He was 70 years old.

Spike expressed his condolences on IG for Byrd, saying, “I’m So Sad To Announce The Tragic Murder Of Our Beloved Brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd Last Night In Atlanta, Georgia. Tom Is My Guy, Here Below You See Him As The Frightening Character Errol Barnes In CLOCKERS. Brother Byrd Also Did His Thang In My Joints- CHI-RAQ, SWEET BLOOD OF JESUS, RED HOOK SUMMER, BAMBOOZLED, HE GOT GAME, GET ON THE BUS, GIRL 6 And CLOCKERS. May We All Wish Condolences And Blessings To His Family. Rest In Peace Brother Byrd.🙏🏿.”

According to a TMZ report, Atlanta Metro Police were called and responded to a person injured at 1:45 am Saturday. The Georgia native was found with several gunshot wounds to the back.

Advertisement











TheSource.com will update this story as it develops.