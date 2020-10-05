SZA has responded to Drake following his recent reveal of their romantic past. On Friday, the OVO founder raised some eyebrows after saying he dated the “Hit Different” singer back in 2008 on 21 Savage’s “Mr. Right Now.”

“Yeah, said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait

‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.” Drake on “Mr. Right Now”

The TDE first lady took to Twitter to both clarify and confirm The Certified Lover Boy’s claim.

“So It was actually 2009 lol,” tweeted SZA. “In this case a year of poetic rap license mattered lol. I think he jus innocently rhymed 08 w wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace.”

Advertisement











Once Drake’s statement was made in 21’s song, many took a deep dive into the timeline. Back in 2008, SZA had just graduated from Columbia High School in Maplewood, NJ at the age of 17. She also clarified the timeline of she and Drake’s history as well.

“I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening,” she added. “Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.”

I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening . Completely innocent . Lifetimes ago . — SZA (@sza) October 5, 2020

Aside from his cameo, Drake’s SZA line brought more attention to Savage Mode 2. The album is projected to sell 170K-195K album units in its first week. The Boy is renowned for name-dropping the women of his past romances. He mentions the 29-year-old Jersey native in his 2018 track, “Diplomatic Immunity” as well.