Tevin Campbell Threatens Legal Action Against Jaguar Wright After She Alleged He Was a Sex Worker to Buy Drugs

Jaguar Wright has been making some wild claims in the media lately. This time she targeted Tevin Campbell in an interview with Real Lyfe Productions, claiming he used to be a sex worker.

“How does a boy with a voice like that, that had the records that he had, that could have easily transformed into one of the greatest male vocalist of all time, end up prostituting himself for drugs and change on Hollywood Boulevard. How does that happen with a gift like his?” Wright said.

The singer caught wind of her comments and threatened to take legal action against her in a series of now-deleted tweets.

“According to @jaguarwright I was a sex worker on Hollywood Blvd,” he tweeted. “It’s called online defamation. Do. Not. Test. T.E.V.I.N. My lawyer is on deck. I would take that YouTube vid down if I were you. My past is well documented and I’ve learned from it and I own it. I will not tolerate anyone telling lies about me online. If you don’t stand for something you’ll fall for any d*** thang…God don’t like ugly and ain’t too crazy bout pretty.”

Tevin Campbell says he reported the video and sent Wright well wishes. “Youtube video by @jaguarwright reported. Still let’s pray for her. Seems like she could use some positive energy in her life.”

Wright previously claimed Common sexually assaulted her and both Alicia Keys and Mary J. Blige are lying about their sexualities.