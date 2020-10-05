I love hip hop! Lyricist Marc Bamuthi Joseph launched the #45Lies challenge on his website and Instagram and MC’s are spitting political fire.
“45 lyricists from around the country each take 45 seconds to directly challenge one of 45’s blatant and dangerous falsehoods. In self-filmed videos, each lyricist makes it clear WHY a particular lie is so dangerous, WHO it affects most, HOW the distorted truth connects to more systemic harm for historically stigmatized communities, etc.”
Rapper and TV personality Lady Luck posted a freestyle on her Instagram page spitting bars proving why she’s still one of our favorite femcees. Artists like Black Thought, Daveed Diggs, and Rafal Casal dropped analytical rhymes forcing us all to think about the upcoming election.
There’s one month left until this monumental election.
Are you going to vote?
Posted @withregram • @syndeewinters #45Lies is a national action campaign to UNnormalize the president’s dangerous and persistent assault on the truth before the national election. Disinformation is a key to fascism, and we, the makers and children of hip hop culture, just ain’t havin it. I’ve posted this 45 second video in response to this SPECIFIC lie: This Nonsense, Trump Says “Open our schools,” said President Trump during his White House remarks on July 9th, 2020. “Stop this nonsense. Germany, Norway, so many countries right now, they're open. The schools are open and they're doing just fine, and they're opening in the fall…And it’s only political nonsense; it’s politics. They don’t want to open because they think it will help them on November 3rd.” We know better, so we SAY as such in defense of an honest public record. in the spirit of democracy and inclusion, I invite @tamar.greene and @lsteventaylor and @affioncrockett to also participate in this campaign. Find a lie that targets our community. Make a 45 second video that responds to that lie. Use “Impeach the President” (or whichever song you have chosen) as a sonic backdrop. Post your video, and invite more people to do the same. Find more info at @45lies2020. Democracy is ours to keep. • • • • • #vote #election2020 #getoutthevote #gotv #absenteeballot #earlyvoting #registertovote
