I love hip hop! Lyricist Marc Bamuthi Joseph launched the #45Lies challenge on his website and Instagram and MC’s are spitting political fire. 

“45 lyricists from around the country each take 45 seconds to directly challenge one of 45’s blatant and dangerous falsehoods. In self-filmed videos, each lyricist makes it clear WHY a particular lie is so dangerous, WHO it affects most, HOW the distorted truth connects to more systemic harm for historically stigmatized communities, etc.”

Rapper and TV personality Lady Luck posted a freestyle on her Instagram page spitting bars proving why she’s still one of our favorite femcees. Artists like Black Thought, Daveed Diggs, and Rafal Casal dropped analytical rhymes forcing us all to think about the upcoming election.

There’s one month left until this monumental election.

Are you going to vote?

View this post on Instagram

#45Lies is a national action campaign to UNnormalize the president’s dangerous and persistent assault on the truth before the national election. Disinformation is a key to fascism, and we, the makers and children of hip hop culture, just ain’t havin it. I’ve posted this 45 second video in response to this SPECIFIC lie: “XXXXXXXXX” We know better, so we SAY as such in defense of an honest public record. in the spirit of democracy and inclusion, I invite X and X to also participate in this campaign. Find a lie that targets our community. Make a 45 second video that responds to that lie. Use “Impeach the President” as a sonic backdrop. Post your video, and invite more people to do the same. Find more info at @45lies2020. Democracy is ours to keep.

A post shared by Lady Luck (@iamladyluck) on

View this post on Instagram

#45Lies is a national action campaign to UNnormalize the president’s dangerous and persistent assault on the truth before the national election. Disinformation is a key to fascism, and we, the makers and children of hip hop culture, just ain’t havin it. I’m posting this 45 second verse in response to this SPECIFIC lie: President Trump claimed he paid "many millions of dollars in taxes" after a New York Times report exposed that he paid effectively NO income taxes for MORE THAN 10 YEARS. We know better, so we SAY as such in defense of an honest public record. in the spirit of democracy and inclusion, I invite @broadwybriddell and @elimusic1 and @savonbartley to also participate in this campaign. Find a lie that targets our community. Make a 45 second video that responds to that lie. Use “Impeach the President” (or whichever song you have chosen) as a sonic backdrop. Post your video, and invite more people to do the same. Find more info at @45lies2020. Democracy is ours to keep. #VOTEHIMOUT and while you’re at it check out some other videos posted by @rafaelcasal @daveeddiggs @aneesafolds @cjack930 @bamuthi360 @lemon.andersen @msryannicole @basseyworld

A post shared by Jared Dixon (@itsjdixon) on

View this post on Instagram

Posted @withregram • @syndeewinters #45Lies is a national action campaign to UNnormalize the president’s dangerous and persistent assault on the truth before the national election. Disinformation is a key to fascism, and we, the makers and children of hip hop culture, just ain’t havin it. I’ve posted this 45 second video in response to this SPECIFIC lie: This Nonsense, Trump Says “Open our schools,” said President Trump during his White House remarks on July 9th, 2020. “Stop this nonsense.  Germany, Norway, so many countries right now, they're open. The schools are open and they're doing just fine, and they're opening in the fall…And it’s only political nonsense; it’s politics.  They don’t want to open because they think it will help them on November 3rd.” We know better, so we SAY as such in defense of an honest public record. in the spirit of democracy and inclusion, I invite @tamar.greene and @lsteventaylor and @affioncrockett to also participate in this campaign. Find a lie that targets our community. Make a 45 second video that responds to that lie. Use “Impeach the President” (or whichever song you have chosen) as a sonic backdrop. Post your video, and invite more people to do the same. Find more info at @45lies2020. Democracy is ours to keep. • • • • • #vote #election2020 #getoutthevote #gotv #absenteeballot #earlyvoting #registertovote

A post shared by Civically Re-Engaged Women (@civicallyreengaged) on

View this post on Instagram

#45Lies is a national action campaign to UNnormalize the president’s dangerous and persistent assault on the truth before the national election. Disinformation is a key to fascism, and we, the makers and children of hip hop culture, just ain’t havin it. I’ve posted this 45 second video in response to this SPECIFIC lie: On June 20th 2020, Trump said “I worked closely with a great senator … Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina, to create opportunity zones, which are doing incredibly. And since then countless jobs and $100 billion of new investment, not government investment, have poured into 9,000 of our most distressed neighborhoods anywhere in the country.” We know better, so we SAY as such in defense of an honest public record. in the spirit of democracy and inclusion, I invite @open_mike_eagle @theyhatechange and @edballoon to also participate in this campaign. Find a lie that targets our community. Make a 45 second video that responds to that lie. Use “Impeach the President” as a sonic backdrop. Post your video, and invite more people to do the same. Find more info at @45lies2020. Democracy is ours to keep.

A post shared by Daveed Diggs (@daveeddiggs) on

View this post on Instagram

#45Lies is a national action campaign to UNnormalize the president’s dangerous and persistent assault on the truth before the national election. Disinformation is a key to fascism, and we, the makers and children of hip hop culture, just ain’t havin it.⁣ ⁣ I’ve posted this 45 second video in response to this SPECIFIC lie: ⁣ ⁣ “I’ve always known this is a real—this is a pandemic. I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic … I’ve always viewed it as very serious.”⁣ ⁣ We know better, so we SAY as such in defense of an honest public record. in the spirit of democracy and inclusion, I invite @mobrowne and @al_letson to also participate in this campaign. ⁣ Find a lie that targets our community. Make a 45 second video that responds to that lie. Use “Impeach the President” as a sonic backdrop. Post your video, and invite more people to do the same. Find more info at @45lies2020. Democracy is ours to keep.⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Transcription: ⁣ ⁣ Being Black in America is pre-existing condition⁣ It’s not covered by healthcare⁣ The welfare of our people is in the hands ⁣ Of a man fat on our deaths and getting fatter⁣ He been told us that Black lives don’t matter ⁣ Said he don’t care that the Rona is killing folks ⁣ in states that are blue⁣ said it was no worse than the flu⁣ And even when the death tolls rises still ⁣ He lying still ⁣ So he can lie and steal ⁣ feel no remorse for the people his lies kill⁣ And we ⁣ Lie⁣ still ⁣ Can’t move ⁣ our nerves are too tender⁣ We watched family surrender⁣ blood in their lungs⁣ But no air⁣ Deaths unsung ⁣ Who cares⁣ No relief come ⁣ We don’t know what to do ⁣ Or try ⁣ He shown us a new way to sit and watch⁣ our people die ⁣

A post shared by Bassey Ikpi✊🏿 (@basseyworld) on

View this post on Instagram

#45Lies is a national action campaign to UNnormalize the president’s dangerous and persistent assault on the truth before the national election. Disinformation is a key to fascism, and we, the makers and children of hip hop culture, just ain’t havin it. I’ve posted this 45 second video in response to this SPECIFIC lie: “Open our schools,” said President Trump during his White House remarks on July 9th, 2020. “Stop this nonsense.  Germany, Norway, so many countries right now, they're open. The schools are open and they're doing just fine, and they're opening in the fall…And it’s only political nonsense; it’s politics.  They don’t want to open because they think it will help them on November 3rd.” We know better, so we SAY as such in defense of an honest public record. in the spirit of democracy and inclusion, I invite @aneesafolds and @dumbfoundead and @taizuhowyou to also participate in this campaign. Find a lie that targets our community. Make a 45 second video that responds to that lie. Use “Impeach the President” sample as a sonic backdrop. Post your video, and invite more people to do the same. Find more info at @45lies2020. Democracy is ours to keep.

A post shared by UTKARSH AMBUDKAR (@utktheinc) on