[WATCH] Black Thought, Lady Luck, Daveed Diggs And More Flip New Social Media Challenge #45Lies

I love hip hop! Lyricist Marc Bamuthi Joseph launched the #45Lies challenge on his website and Instagram and MC’s are spitting political fire.

“45 lyricists from around the country each take 45 seconds to directly challenge one of 45’s blatant and dangerous falsehoods. In self-filmed videos, each lyricist makes it clear WHY a particular lie is so dangerous, WHO it affects most, HOW the distorted truth connects to more systemic harm for historically stigmatized communities, etc.”

Rapper and TV personality Lady Luck posted a freestyle on her Instagram page spitting bars proving why she’s still one of our favorite femcees. Artists like Black Thought, Daveed Diggs, and Rafal Casal dropped analytical rhymes forcing us all to think about the upcoming election.

There’s one month left until this monumental election.

Are you going to vote?