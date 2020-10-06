OVO SZN is really shaping up to be something. While fans await updates for Certified Lover Boy, Drake’s October’s Very Own clothing company is partnering with A Bathing Ape for a collaboration.

Bape formally revealed the announcement on Instagram pair their trademark ape with the OVO Owl and the short message “A BATHING APE®️ X OCTOBER’S VERY OWN coming soon. @welcomeovo #bape #ovo”

Fans were tipped off the the possible collaboration in a leak, which you can see below. No word if that is the official merch but from what you can see is there some pieces you want to cop?

